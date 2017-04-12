New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Vestel Beyaz Esya Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Said on Tuesday proposed dividend of gross 0.9474 lira net 0.8053 lira ($0.2184) per share for 2016
* Proposed to distribute a total dividend of 180.0 million lira starting from May 15
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.