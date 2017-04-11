New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 Vestel Bulletin :
* Vestel wins information displays tender for Istanbul new airport which is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2018
* Information displays will be located counters and door areas, at the airport entrance and waiting areas
* Vestel Group's Chairman of the Executive Committee Turan Erdogan says these displays, which are a special industrial product of the sector, will transmit uninterrupted information to all passengers, from flight times to door and counter information
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.