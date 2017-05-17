BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 VESTJYSK BANK A/S
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 61 MILLION VERSUS DKK 93 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 55 MILLION VERSUS DKK 12 MILLION YEAR AGO
* OUTLOOK FOR 2017 MAINTAINED
* Q1 2017 CORE INCOME OF DKK 245 MILLION (Q1 2016: DKK 231 MILLION), INCLUDING VALUE ADJUSTMENTS OF DKK 24 MILLION (Q1 2016: DKK 7 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: