May 17 VESTJYSK BANK A/S

* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 61 MILLION VERSUS DKK 93 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 55 MILLION VERSUS DKK 12 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017 MAINTAINED

* Q1 2017 CORE INCOME OF DKK 245 MILLION (Q1 2016: DKK 231 MILLION), INCLUDING VALUE ADJUSTMENTS OF DKK 24 MILLION (Q1 2016: DKK 7 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)