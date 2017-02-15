BRIEF-Spero Global to buy Mirae Global for 7.32 bln won
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won
Feb 15 Vetrya SpA:
* Says FY revenue 54.3 million euros ($57.51 million), up 54.3 pct versus year ago
* FY revenue is above the target of 46 million euros due to considerable increase in the number of projects, innovative services and number of clients
* Says FY EBITDA 5.5 million euros, up 12 pct versus year ago
* FY EBITDA is below the target of 6.3 million euros mainly to more aggressive trade policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won