BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Vf Corp
* Vf reports first quarter 2017 results; updates 2017 outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 revenue fell 2 percent to $2.6 billion
* Vf corp - q1 revenue from continuing operations decreased 2 percent to $2.6 billion (down 1 percent currency neutral)
* Qtrly inventories were up 2 percent compared with same period of 2016
* Says revenue is expected to increase at a low single-digit percentage rate in 2017
* Vf corp- sees 2017 revenue to increase at low single-digit percentage rate including about 2 percentage point negative impact from changes in foreign currency
* Vf corp - 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations expected to be down at a low single-digit percentage rate compared to 2016 adjusted eps of $2.98
* Vf corp- 2017 earnings per share is expected to be down at a low single-digit percentage rate compared to 2016 adjusted eps of $2.98 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
* Bwxt joint venture awarded $1.5 billion environmental management contract