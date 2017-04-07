BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 VGI Global Media PCL
* Announces reorganization of corporate structure chart and appointment of new executives of co
* Reorganization includes adding deputy ceo position in corporate structure; Lap Shun Nelson Leung appointed as deputy ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company