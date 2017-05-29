May 29 VGP NV:

* ACQUISITION OF LAND PLOTS TO DEVELOP NEW VGP PARKS IN GERMANY

* HAS RECENTLY ACQUIRED NEW DEVELOPMENT LAND PLOTS IN BERLIN WEST WUSTERMARK, GÖTTINGEN AND WETZLAR WITH A POTENTIAL TOTAL LETTABLE AREA OF 148,000 M²