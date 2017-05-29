UPDATE 1-Ireland raises 3 bln euros from "milestone" AIB share sale
* Provides strong platform for future sales-minister (Adds details, quotes)
May 29 VGP NV:
* ACQUISITION OF LAND PLOTS TO DEVELOP NEW VGP PARKS IN GERMANY
* HAS RECENTLY ACQUIRED NEW DEVELOPMENT LAND PLOTS IN BERLIN WEST WUSTERMARK, GÖTTINGEN AND WETZLAR WITH A POTENTIAL TOTAL LETTABLE AREA OF 148,000 M² SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Provides strong platform for future sales-minister (Adds details, quotes)
* Pik says to pay at least 30 percent of net cash from operating activities in dividends twice per year