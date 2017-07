July 3 (Reuters) - VGP NV:

* Reg-Vgp Nv: Vgp Sells Its Vgp Park Nehatu (Estonia) for € 54 Million

* ‍SALE TO EAST CAPITAL IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION DURING Q3 OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)