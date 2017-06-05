BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 VIA Holdings Inc
* Says president, Norihiko Ohba passed away on June 3
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lKyd7m
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million