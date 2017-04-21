Wall St Weekahead-Switch it up this year: Buy in May, till November stay
NEW YORK, May 26 "Sell in May and go away" is perhaps the oldest saw on Wall Street, but it appears there's no shortage of U.S. mutual funds doing exactly that this year.
April 21 Viacom Inc
* Viacom names Julia Phelps senior vice president, communications & culture
* Most recently, Phelps led communications for company's international business, Viacom International Media Networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 "Sell in May and go away" is perhaps the oldest saw on Wall Street, but it appears there's no shortage of U.S. mutual funds doing exactly that this year.
* World stocks lower, flatter Wall St threatens 6-day win streak