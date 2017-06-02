BRIEF-Siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 mln
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 2 Viacom Inc:
* Viacom announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* Viacom inc - pricing terms of its previously-announced cash tender offers for up to $1.0 billion combined aggregate purchase price
* viacom-total consideration for series of securities includes early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 of securities validly tendered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: