June 2 Viacom Inc:

* Viacom announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities

* Viacom inc - ‍pricing terms of its previously-announced cash tender offers for up to $1.0 billion combined aggregate purchase price​

* viacom-‍total consideration for series of securities includes early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 of securities validly tendered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: