British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Viad Corp:
* Viad Corp delivers strong first quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up about 5 percent
* Q1 revenue rose 35 percent to $325.8 million
* Viad Corp says consolidated revenue in 2017 is expected to increase by approximately 5 pct from 2016 full year revenue
* Viad Corp says consolidated adjusted segment ebitda is expected to be in range of $144.5 million to $148.5 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.