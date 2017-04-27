April 27 Viad Corp:

* Viad Corp delivers strong first quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up about 5 percent

* Q1 revenue rose 35 percent to $325.8 million

* Viad Corp says consolidated revenue in 2017 is expected to increase by approximately 5 pct from 2016 full year revenue

* Viad Corp says consolidated adjusted segment ebitda is expected to be in range of $144.5 million to $148.5 million in 2017