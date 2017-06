May 10 VIB VERMOEGEN AG:

* GUIDANCE CONFIRMED FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR AS A WHOLE

* IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, COMPANY'S OPERATING REVENUE CLIMBED BY 4.6% FROM EUR 19.5 MILLION TO EUR 20.4 MILLION

* WHEN ADJUSTED FOR VALUATION EFFECTS, Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) ROSE BY 5.3% FROM EUR 15.3 MILLION TO EUR 16.1 MILLION

* Q1 EBT ADJUSTED FOR VALUATION EFFECTS AND EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS, WHICH ROSE BY 12.9% FROM EUR 10.1 MILLION TO EUR 11.4 MILLION

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IMPROVED BY 25.7% FROM EUR 8.5 MILLION TO EUR 10.7 MILLION.

* Q1 FFO, WHICH IS AN INDICATOR OF CASH INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, IMPROVED BY 11.5% TO EUR 9.8 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017, COMPARED WITH EUR 8.8 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* VIB VERMÖGEN CONFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR AS A WHOLE ISSUED IN 2016 ANNUAL REPORT