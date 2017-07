July 24 (Reuters) - VIBROSENSE DYNAMICS AB

* Ethical Approval of Cancer Study With Vibrosense Meter.

* ‍HEMATOLOGY DEPARTMENT AT SKÅNE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL IN LUND TO CONDUCT A PILOT STUDY WITH VIBROSENSE METER​

* ‍VIBROSENSE METER WILL BE USED IN STUDY TO EXAMINE SENSITIVITY OF PATIENTS WITH BONE MARROW CANCER, CALLED MYELOMA.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)