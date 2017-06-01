June 1 Vical Inc

* Vical Inc says on May 25, 2017, board appointed Anthony A. Ramos, company's chief accounting officer, to be company's chief financial officer

* In the role as CFO, Ramos will also serve as co's principal financial officer, principal accounting officer, replacing Vijay B. Samant as co's CFO Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sh60aZ) Further company coverage: