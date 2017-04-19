April 19 Vicinity Centres Re Ltd

* Vicinity prices $400 million of medium term notes

* Unsecured guaranteed notes were priced with a coupon of 3.50 pct and 4.00 pct for 7 year and 10 year notes respectively

* National Australia Bank Limited And Westpac Banking Corporation acted as joint lead managers for issue

* Has priced $200 million of 7 year and $200 million of 10 year Australian dollar fixed rate medium term notes

* Proceeds of issue will be used to repay existing bank facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: