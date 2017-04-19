BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Vicinity Centres Re Ltd
* Vicinity prices $400 million of medium term notes
* Unsecured guaranteed notes were priced with a coupon of 3.50 pct and 4.00 pct for 7 year and 10 year notes respectively
* National Australia Bank Limited And Westpac Banking Corporation acted as joint lead managers for issue
* Has priced $200 million of 7 year and $200 million of 10 year Australian dollar fixed rate medium term notes
* Proceeds of issue will be used to repay existing bank facilities
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.