April 21 Vicon Industries Inc:

* Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability

* Company can borrow up to $4 million under a sub-line of credit that is not subject to a borrowing base formula

* Amended credit agreement also extends maturity date of credit facility to April 2, 2019

* Amended credit agreement reduces company's minimum tangible net worth requirement

* Under amended agreement, co can borrow up to an additional $2 million to extent it has sufficient "eligible" accounts receivable