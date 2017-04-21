April 21 Vicon Industries Inc:
* Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing
borrowing availability
* Company can borrow up to $4 million under a sub-line of
credit that is not subject to a borrowing base formula
* Says under amended agreement, company can borrow up to $4
million under a sub-line of credit
* Amended credit agreement also extends maturity date of
credit facility to April 2, 2019
* Amended credit agreement reduces company's minimum
tangible net worth requirement
* Under amended agreement, co can borrow up to an additional
$2 million to extent it has sufficient "eligible" accounts
receivable
