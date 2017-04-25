BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Vicor Corp-
* Vicor Corporation reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $54.46 million versus $46.03 million
* Vicor Corp - total backlog at end of q1 of 2017 was $51,732,000, compared to $48,371,000 at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.