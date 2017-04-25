April 25 Vicor Corp-

* Vicor Corporation reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $54.46 million versus $46.03 million

* Vicor Corp - total backlog at end of q1 of 2017 was $51,732,000, compared to $48,371,000 at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: