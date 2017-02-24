BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 24 Vicore Pharma Holding AB:
* Q4 operating loss 1.8 million Swedish crowns ($200,488) versus loss 1.4 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9781 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.