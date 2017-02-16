Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Victoria Park AB:
* Q4 revenue 243 million Swedish crowns ($27.28 million) versus 170 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit after tax 540 million crowns versus 275 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 0.30 crown per ordinary share and 20.00 crown per preference share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9071 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.