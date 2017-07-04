BRIEF-Videocon Telecom launches CCTV brand Wallcam

July 4 (Reuters) - Videocon Telecom:

Riding on its diversification into new business verticals like security and surveillance, smartphone accessories, smart homes & city solutions and Mobile VAS, Videocon Telecomis targetingtopline revenue of INR 300 Cr during the FY 2017-18.The company’s existing business lines including Broadband & FTTH business in Punjab, Haryana & Himachal Pradesh; Wholesale ILD Carrier business; Smart Solutions and Tower business are projected to contribute a topline revenue of INR 1358 Cr during theFY taking the total consolidated revenue to INR 1658 Cr in the current financial year] Further company coverage: