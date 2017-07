July 26 (Reuters) - VIEL ET COMPAGNIE SA

* Reg-Viel & Cie : h1 2017 Consolidated Revenue of €399.6m

* THERE HAS BEEN NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL SITUATION SINCE THE PUBLICATION OF ITS 2016 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)