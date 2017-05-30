May 30 VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP:

* CHANGE AT THE MANAGING BOARD OF VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

* ON 1 JULY 2017, ROLAND GRÖLL WILL MOVE FROM HIS POSITION AT VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP (VIG) TO BECOME A MEMBER OF MANAGING BOARDS OF WIENER STÄDTISCHE VERSICHERUNG AND DONAU VERSICHERUNG

* GERHARD LAHNER WILL BECOME CFO OF KOOPERATIVA POJISTOVNA, A.S., AND A MEMBER OF MANAGING BOARD OF CESKÁ PODNIKATELSKÁ POJISTOVNA, A.S. (CPP) IN PRAGUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)