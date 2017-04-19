April 19 Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe:

* Solvency II ratio stable at 195 per cent as of 31 December 2016

* Profit (before taxes) confirmed unchanged at 407 million euros ($436.14 million)in 2016

* Solvency II ratio stable at 195 per cent as of 31 December 2016

* Adjustments in accordance with IAS 8 lead to goodwill impairments in 2015 of approx. 90 million euros

* Group embedded value (after taxes), grew to about 6 billion euros as of 31 December 2016 (adjusted value for 2015: 5.7 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9332 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)