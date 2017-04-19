BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe:
* Solvency II ratio stable at 195 per cent as of 31 December 2016
* Profit (before taxes) confirmed unchanged at 407 million euros ($436.14 million)in 2016
* Solvency II ratio stable at 195 per cent as of 31 December 2016
* Adjustments in accordance with IAS 8 lead to goodwill impairments in 2015 of approx. 90 million euros
* Group embedded value (after taxes), grew to about 6 billion euros as of 31 December 2016 (adjusted value for 2015: 5.7 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9332 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.