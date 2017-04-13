April 14 Viewray Inc

* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement

* Viewray Inc says total backlog, as of march 31, 2017, was $144.9 million representing 25 signed sales contracts

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million

* Viewray Inc - reached an agreement to amend terms of its $50.0 million term loan agreement to expand borrowing capacity to $65.0 million

* FY2017 revenue view $49.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S