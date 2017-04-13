UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 14 Viewray Inc
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
* Viewray Inc says total backlog, as of march 31, 2017, was $144.9 million representing 25 signed sales contracts
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million
* Viewray Inc - reached an agreement to amend terms of its $50.0 million term loan agreement to expand borrowing capacity to $65.0 million
* FY2017 revenue view $49.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.