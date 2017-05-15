May 15 Viewray Inc:

* Viewray reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.54

* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $5.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million

* Q1 revenue view $590,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Is reiterating its financial guidance for full year 2017

* Viewray Inc - company anticipates that it will recognize revenue for 7 to 8 Mridian Linac Systems in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: