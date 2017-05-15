BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 15 Viewray Inc:
* Viewray reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.54
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $5.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million
* Q1 revenue view $590,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Is reiterating its financial guidance for full year 2017
Viewray Inc - company anticipates that it will recognize revenue for 7 to 8 Mridian Linac Systems in second half of 2017
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.