* Viex Capital Advisors LLC - on March 2, Viex Capital Advisors and its affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp

* Viex Capital Advisors-pursuant to settlement agreement, Quantum's board agreed to decrease board size to seven from nine following annual meeting on Mar 31

* Viex Capital Advisors - Viex,Quantum agreed to nominate Paul Auvil Gregg Powers, Clifford Press, Raghu Rau, Jon Gacek, David Roberson and John Mutch for election

* Viex Capital Advisors-as part of settlement, Quantum agreed to form search committee to assist in recruiting and appointing three new independent directors

* Viex Capital Advisors reports 10.9 percent stake in Quantum Corp as of March 2