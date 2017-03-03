BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Viex Capital Advisors LLC:
* Viex Capital Advisors LLC - on March 2, Viex Capital Advisors and its affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp
* Viex Capital Advisors-pursuant to settlement agreement, Quantum's board agreed to decrease board size to seven from nine following annual meeting on Mar 31
* Viex Capital Advisors - Viex,Quantum agreed to nominate Paul Auvil Gregg Powers, Clifford Press, Raghu Rau, Jon Gacek, David Roberson and John Mutch for election
* Viex Capital Advisors-as part of settlement, Quantum agreed to form search committee to assist in recruiting and appointing three new independent directors
* Viex Capital Advisors reports 10.9 percent stake in Quantum Corp as of March 2 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mm8Wmv) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.