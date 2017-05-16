BRIEF-Cvc Capital Partners agrees to acquire Etraveli
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
May 16 Vifor Pharma
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
* Will also make a $50 million equity investment in akebia at $14 per share
* Vifor pharma -entered into exclusive license agreement to sell vadadustat to fresenius medical care dialysis clinics in united states upon approval by u.s. Fda
* Vifor pharma will also make a $50 million equity investment in akebia at $14 per share
* Agreement is structured as a profit-sharing arrangement between akebia and vifor pharma
* Agreement is structured as a profit-sharing arrangement between akebia and vifor pharma
* Vifor pharma - arrangement subject to approval of vadadustat by fda and to inclusion of it in bundled reimbursement model, upon which akebia will receive $20 million payment from vifor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges