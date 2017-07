July 4 (Reuters) - VIGMED HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* ‍Gbo Intends to Initiate Squeeze-Out of Remaining Shares in Vigmed and in Connection Therewith Promote Delisting of Vigmed's Shares

* AS OF 3 JULY 2017, GBO OWNS 89.54 PERCENT OF ALL SHARES IN VIGMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)