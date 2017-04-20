BRIEF-Kite receives U.S. FDA priority review for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
* Kite receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration priority review for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
April 20 VIGMED HOLDING AB (PUBL)
* THE INDEPENDENT VIGMED BID COMMITTEE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THE SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT THE GREINER BIO-ONE’S PUBLIC OFFER Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kite receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration priority review for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO