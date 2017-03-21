US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 21 Vikas WSP Ltd:
* Says approved issuance of 51 million rupees equity shares to prospective investors other than promoters at INR 10 per share
* Says approved issuance of 17 million rupees equity shares to promoters at a price of INR 10 per share Source text: bit.ly/2nNmuFC Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)