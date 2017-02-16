Feb 16 Viking Line Abp:

* Q4 sales 122.3 million euros versus 127.4 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating loss 1.1 million euros versus profit 3.9 million euros year ago

* Bunker prices are expected to be higher than in 2016, which should have an adverse effect on consolidated income in 2017

* Assessment is that operating income will be higher overall in 2017 than in 2016

* Says there will be fewer planned dry-docking and servicing days, which is expected to have positive effect on earnings in 2017

* Proposes dividend of 0.40 euros per share shall be paid