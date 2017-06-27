BRIEF-Southwest to cease operations in Varadero, Santa Clara in Cuba
Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
June 28 Viking Supply Ships Ab:
* Viking Supply Ships Ab says at AGM Bengt Rem was re-elected as chairman of board and Folke Patriksson was re-elected as deputy chairman
Board members and previous CEO, Christian Berg, were discharged from liability for financial year of 2016
June 28 Fred's Inc, which is buying stores from Rite Aid as part of the company's deal to be acquired by Walgreens, said its board adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" ahead of a decision on the deal.