BRIEF-POSTMEDIA ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF INFOMART TO MELTWATER NEWS INC
* AMOUNT EQUAL TO 15% OF PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID INTO ESCROW TO SATISFY CLAIMS ARISING UNDER PURCHASE AGREEMENT
June 14 Viking Therapeutics Inc:
* Viking Therapeutics announces $4.3 million registered direct offering
* Under terms of purchase agreement Viking has agreed to sell approximately 3.7 million shares of its common stock
* In a concurrent private placement, co has agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to about 2.8 million shares of its common stock
* Combined purchase price for 1 registered share of stock, 1 unregistered warrant to purchase 0.75 of unregistered share of stock to be $1.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AMOUNT EQUAL TO 15% OF PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID INTO ESCROW TO SATISFY CLAIMS ARISING UNDER PURCHASE AGREEMENT
June 22 Warren Buffett has again ridden to the rescue of an embattled company in desperate need of a vote of confidence.