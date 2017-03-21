BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Viking Therapeutics Inc
* Viking therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q4 loss per share $0.18
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Viking therapeutics inc - at december 31, 2016, viking held cash, cash equivalents and investments totaling $13.2 million.
* Says company currently expects to complete phase 2 trial of vk2809 in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.