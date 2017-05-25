BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd
* March quarter net profit 12 million rupees versus 12.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 130.4 million rupees versus 96.5 million rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 1.65 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016