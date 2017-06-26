BRIEF-Tower Ltd signs scheme implementation agreement with Suncorp
* Entered into scheme implementation agreement with Suncorp group ltd via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vero Insurance New Zealand Ltd
June 26 VIKTORIA INVEST SA:
* TAKES NOTE OF RESIGNATION OF ITS CEO GUY WYSER PRATTE
* PIERRE NOLLET BECOMES NEW CEO Source text: bit.ly/2tbCeqS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forecasting FY17 operating earnings to be approximately 6.1 cents per security