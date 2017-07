July 10 (Reuters) - VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB :

* Consolidated Sales for June 2017 Amounted to 10.9 Million Eur - 35 Percent Increase Comparing to June 2016

* SALES OF COMPANY FOR PERIOD JANUARY - JUNE 2017 AMOUNTED TO 56.8 MILLION EUR - 51 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARING TO YEAR AGO