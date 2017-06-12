BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports results for fiscal 2017 first quarter
June 12 VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB:
* CONSOLIDATED SALES OF COMPANY FOR MAY 2017 AMOUNTED TO 9.6 MILLION EUR - 33% INCREASE COMPARING TO MAY 2016
* SALES OF COMPANY FOR PERIOD JANUARY - MAY 2017 AMOUNTED TO 45.9 MILLION EUR - 56% INCREASED COMPARING TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports results for fiscal 2017 first quarter
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 The investment arm of Brazil's state development lender BNDES has asked JBS SA to convene a shareholder assembly to remove the controlling Batista family from the meatpacker's management and board, two people briefed on the matter said on Thursday.