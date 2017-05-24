Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
May 24 VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB
* SAYS IT WILL ALLOCATE DIVIDENDS AMOUNTING TO EUR 0.12 PER SHARE
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage: