BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
March 7 Villa World Ltd:
* Asx alert-acquisition - clyde victoria-vlw.ax
* Agreed to unconditional purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
* Purchase price is $33million
* Project is expected to commence contributing to company's profit in fy19
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share