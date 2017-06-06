June 6 Village Farms International Inc:
* Village Farms International and Emerald Health form joint
venture for large-scale greenhouse cannabis production
* Village Farms International Inc- Emerald will initially
contribute an aggregate of $20 million in cash to fund
conversion of initial Greenhouse
* Village Farms International Inc- each party will have a
50pct ownership stake in joint venture
* Village Farms International - under terms, co to initially
contribute 1.1 million-square foot greenhouse facility in Delta,
British Columbia
