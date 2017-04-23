April 24 Village Roadshow Ltd

* theme parks division continued to be significantly impacted by tragedy which occurred at dreamworld, and was further affected by cyclonic weather conditions in march/april 2017.

* believes that theme parks division will return to normal levels over time following key marketing campaigns and introduction of new attractions.

* now expected that total theme park division's fy17 ebitda, excluding material items will be approximately $55 million - $65 million

* sydney wet'n'wild has been similarly impacted, with second half of financial year 2017 expected to underperform first half of fy17.