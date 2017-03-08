BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Village Super Market Inc
* Village Super Market Inc reports results for the second quarter ended January 28, 2017
* Q2 sales $412.2 million versus $420.2 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 1.9 percent
* Qtrly net income per Class A share $0.42
* Qtrly net income per Class B share $0.31
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.