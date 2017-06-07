PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Village Super Market Inc
* Village super market, inc. Reports results for the third quarter ended april 29, 2017
* Q3 sales $392 million versus $387.9 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 1.1 percent
* Village super market inc - expects same store sales in fiscal 2017 to range from a 1.0% decrease to flat
* Village super market inc qtrly basic class a earnings per share $0.47
* Village super market inc qtrly diluted class a earnings per share $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.