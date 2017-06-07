June 7 Village Super Market Inc

* Village super market, inc. Reports results for the third quarter ended april 29, 2017

* Q3 sales $392 million versus $387.9 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.1 percent

* Village super market inc - expects same store sales in fiscal 2017 to range from a 1.0% decrease to flat

* Village super market inc qtrly basic class a earnings per share $0.47

* Village super market inc qtrly diluted class a earnings per share $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: