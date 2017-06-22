Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 Village Vanguard Co Ltd
* Says it signed a business alliance agreement with As-me Estelle Co Ltd on June 22
* Says it will transfer food business of the co to Tokyo-based unit of As-me Estelle Co Ltd, which is engaged in sales of food and operation of restaurant, effective Aug. 1
* Says it will receive 650 million yen from Tokyo-based unit of As-me Estelle Co Ltd and acquire 10 percent stake in the unit for 1 million yen on Aug. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/K4r9BE;goo.gl/twq1Ks
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.