Feb 17 Vimpelcom Ltd

* Vimpelcom successfully enters into a multi-currency term and revolving facilities agreement of up to $2.25 billion with several international banks

* Says TL/RCF will replace existing $1.8 billion revolving credit facility signed in 2014

* Says term facility has a five-year tenor and revolving credit facility has an initial tenor of three years

* TL/RCF includes option to increase amount of facilities up to full $2.25 billion, which would consist of term facility of $562.5 million and revolving credit facility of $1.68 billion