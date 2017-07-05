FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vince Holding amends term loan and revolving credit facility agreements
July 5, 2017 / 8:21 PM

BRIEF-Vince Holding amends term loan and revolving credit facility agreements

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp-

* Vince Holding Corp amends term loan and revolving credit facility agreements

* Vince Holding - to amend senior secured term loan facility to waive consolidated net leverage ratio covenant requirement through, and including, q1 2019

* Vince Holding - amendment subject to terms, including that $9 million of proceeds from proposed rights offering to be used to pay down debt under term loan

* Vince - ‍amendment to senior secured term loan facility waives consolidated net total leverage ratio covenant requirement under agreement through q1 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

