BRIEF-Vince Holding amends term loan and revolving credit facility agreements

July 5 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp-
* Vince Holding Corp amends term loan and revolving credit facility agreements
* Vince Holding - to amend senior secured term loan facility to waive consolidated net leverage ratio covenant requirement through, and including, q1 2019
* Vince Holding - amendment subject to terms, including that $9 million of proceeds from proposed rights offering to be used to pay down debt under term loan
* Vince - amendment to senior secured term loan facility waives consolidated net total leverage ratio covenant requirement under agreement through q1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: