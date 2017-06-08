BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Vince Holding Corp
* Vince Holding Corp. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.19
* Q1 sales fell 14.2 percent to $58 million
* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 5.7 percent
* Net inventory at end of Q1 of fiscal 2017 was $32.2 million compared to $23.4 million at end of Q1 of fiscal 2016
* Ended quarter with 54 company-operated stores, an increase of three stores since Q1 of fiscal 2016
* "Our Q1 results were largely in line with our expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.