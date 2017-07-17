FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners announces public offering of common units
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent
Company Results
UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent
Sovereign investors face off with funds in hunt for private deals
Investing
Sovereign investors face off with funds in hunt for private deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 17, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners announces public offering of common units

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners Lp

* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc announces public offering of common units

* Viper Energy Partners LP says Viper has commenced an underwritten public offering of 11 million common units

* Viper Energy Partners LP - ‍Diamondback has indicated its interest in purchasing up to a total of 3.3 million common units offered by Viper​

* Viper Energy - intends to use net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility, to fund portion of pending acquisitions

* Viper Energy Partners - ‍affiliate of Viper's general partner has indicated its interest in purchasing up to a total of 3 million common units from offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.